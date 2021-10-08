Chinese national jailed after fooling colleagues into thinking he was Vietnamese

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Court on Friday sentenced Chinese national to two years in prison for forgery, after he worked illegally in Việt Nam and even fooled his work colleagues into thinking he was Vietnamese.
Li Ye Sheng, a Chinese native was accused of "forging documents of agencies, organisations" in line with Point c, Clause 2, Article 341 of the Penal Code 2015.
He will also be deported from Việt Nam after serving his sentence.
Li Ye Sheng, who speaks fluent Vietnamese, said he hired people to forge personal papers bearing Vietnamese names to work and rent a room at a house.
According to the indictment, when the Hà Nội police conducted administrative inspections at House No.23, Alley 223, Đại Mỗ Street in Đại Mỗ Ward at 10:30pm on December 11, 2020, they found that Li had failed to follow immigration procedures in line with regulations.
He presented an identity card and a driver's license bearing the name Lê Nghiệp Sinh, 50, residing in An Sinh Commune, Đông Triều District, Quảng Ninh Province. He also told the police he was Vietnamese.
Suspecting that his personal papers were fake, the police took him into custody and he later admitted that he is a Chinese national and entered Việt Nam illegally in February 2020.
While working for Hương Linh company in May 2020, he bought the fake personal papers at a cost of VNĐ11.5 million (US$500) from an unknown man he met through social media, with an aim to stay and work for a long period of time in Việt Nam. He did so knowing his actions were a violation of Vietnamese law.
During his stay in the rented house, he did not report to local authorities. Nobody suspected he was Chinese, including his landlord and colleagues. — VNS
- Revealed: 39 Chinese migrants found in death trap lorry had travelled 5,000 miles and may have been locked in airless, freezing trailer for DAYS
- Chinese man, 37, is jailed after trying to spray 'China will win' on US consulate in Hong Kong to protest against 'foreign meddling' in the city's anti-government demonstrations
- Former CIA Officer Who Spied for China Gets 19-Year Jail Term - Justice Department
- Chinese warships depart Sydney Harbour, leaving an important strategic lesson
- 'Take me to jail': Dramatic moment police finally captured the career criminal who stole ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan's £135,000 watch at gunpoint
- Sexy Siri, you made a fool of everyone
- Ex-CIA officer jailed for 19 years for spying for China
- Ex-CIA agent jailed for 19 years for spying for China
- Chinese dissidents urge Obama to press Xi Jinping on human rights at G20
- USA Hockey snub leads Alex Carpenter on Chinese adventure
- USA Hockey snub leads Alex Carpenter on Chinese adventure
- Missed emails, bureaucratic bungles: How Home Affairs and the AFP contributed to Hakeem al-Araibi's time in a Thai jail
- I grew up poor and I can't help thinking I'm fighting for a future that probably won't exist
- Key suspect in infamous Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist is released from jail after 21 years for separate robbery - and still denies knowing where the $500m Rembrandt and Vermeer masterpieces are
- EXCLUSIVE: 'Dine-and-dash queen' reveals WHY she did a runner without paying for her croissant and mojito - as she faces JAIL for '33 fraud offences and debts up to $5,000'
- Trump has said freeing American prisoners abroad is a top priority. What about U.S. prisoners in Iran?
- Ho Chi Minh City in three days: holiday itinerary
- Want to eat much less meat? Take the top vegan tips from the world’s tastiest cuisines
- Blackface and Fu Manchu moustaches: does ballet have a race problem?
- Simon Cheng: Former UK consulate worker says he was tortured in China
Chinese national jailed after fooling colleagues into thinking he was Vietnamese have 608 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.