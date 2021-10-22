Additional menu

“Cheo” play on no-number ships to be on stage in Hanoi

The play is part of the activities to mark the major events and the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea (October 23, 1961 – 2021).

After two-month practicing, nearly 100 artists, actors, and instrumentalists from the Military Cheo Theater will perform in the historical play about no-number ships on the popular opera stage.

The play  praises the brave and smart no-number ship's crew-members, who were ever-ready to sacrifice their lives for the national independence. Their great dedication contributed to making the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea a legend.

In addition, the theater hopes that the play will foster patriotism and national pride among young generations.

