Charity kitchen inside university gives meals to patients and frontline workers

HCM CITY — Lecturers at the Faculty of Tourism – Vietnamese Studies, Nguyễn Tất Thành University (HCM City), established a kitchen inside the university to provide meals for patients and frontline medical workers.
Phạm Phúc Lợi, a fashion photographer and lecturer at the faculty, said the initial intention was to establish a kitchen inside the university to provide food for students who have been stuck in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But gradually, the members realised that the patients and frontline doctors also needed food, and decided to increase the number of meals to hundreds of boxes per day.
This charity kitchen has been operating for more than two months, with the initial number of members totalling only seven people who are lecturers of the Faculty of Tourism – Vietnamese Studies.
“Most are only familiar with words, lesson plans and teaching. So being in the kitchen to cook nearly one hundred meals a day is really very stressful and difficult for us," Lợi said.
Seeing everyone’s meaningful work, Lợi persuaded seven members of his family to join the kitchen. Since then, the kitchen’s productivity has increased to 300 meals per day.
During the city’s lockdown period, to ensure the safety of members, all members of the kitchen must stay away from their families, living on campus.
“Cooking for one family is not easy. Fourteen people cooking 200-300 meals a day, over the past two months, has been really hard," he said.
But all members have never complained, everyone wholeheartedly wants to contribute delicious meals to helping patients and frontline doctors.
"We hope that patients will get well soon after their treatment,” said the young lecturer.
In order to deliver meals to hospitals in the afternoon, the members had to start at 6am. They buy materials, cook rice, prepare food, then pack the dishes in boxes and transport them.
“From morning to noon, we cooked and prepared food. Early afternoon is the time for packing, delivering meals, cleaning and sanitising the kitchen,” according to Lợi.
At the end of the afternoon, all members played badminton and other sports in the schoolyard.
In the evening, the members gathered in the schoolyard to prepare vegetables, process ingredients and pack sauce for the next day.
Apart from the volunteer work at the kitchen, when the new school year started, the lecturers had to get back to online teaching.
Every day, teachers swapped roles to meet their teaching schedule and the work of the kitchen.
“The kitchen is busy, but everyone reminds each other to speak quietly so that other teachers can still teach,” said the young lecturer.
While working in the volunteer kitchen, Lợi often thought of fun activities, such as listening to the radio together or discussing social issues.
He also wrote funny and witty messages on the food boxes by hand.
“Wishing and encouraging everyone to be optimistic, get well soon, and be strong to overcome difficulties – a positive spirit helps people beat the illness,” he said.
He took advantage of the 45-minute lunch break to write each line on the boxes.
He wrote lines of folk songs or sayings to keep people’s spirits up, like: "Who brings a bowl of soft and fragrant rice. Please share in the days of COVID", and “The cook does not have a partner, the eater is single, we make an appointment when the pandemic ends.”
Lợi said: "Every day I write on about 30 boxes out of a total 300 being delivered in the city. In each large bag with 20 meals, there are at least two boxes with good wishes."
"Many people want more boxes with messages, but I don’t have enough time,” the photographer said.
As he witnessed so much pain and loss in the city during the devastating pandemic, Lợi always thought about how to create positive energy and share love with everyone.
He said that just sending a little more care would be a great source of encouragement to those who were struggling with the virus every day.
When the city authorities began to ease COVID restrictions on October 1, the chefs can go home and rest for a while. — VNS
- Coronavirus: Uber and Deliveroo handing out 600,000 free meals to NHS workers
- Los Angeles offers hot meals to frontline health workers combating COVID-19
- Death toll among NHS and healthcare staff hits 150: Tributes paid to frontline workers as number of coronavirus victims passes grim milestone
- 'Game-changing' antibody test will go to NHS frontline workers first and could be rolled out in 'days', government advisor says
- Luna Grill To Donate 20K Meals To Frontline Coronavirus Workers
- Kentucky Teen Delivers 100 ‘Snack Sacks’ to Health Care Workers
- Just Eat aims to raise £1m to help support coronavirus frontline heroes
- Australian designers repurpose their factories to make protective clothing for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis
- Just Eat customers raise over £400,000 for charities
- Three per cent of NHS medics on coronavirus frontline unknowingly had the virus in April, suggesting thousands may have treated patients while infectious
- Why DID no one seem to care? She was spat at on Mother's Day and died from coronavirus two weeks later - now railway worker Belly Mujinga's family tell of their shattering loss, and demand answers... and justice
- Mark Wahlberg's burger chain to donate food to frontliners fighting against Covid-19
- Chilling moment medics carry suspected coronavirus patient into ambulance from his London home as cases jump 665 in a day and a boy, 18, 'with health issues' becomes UK's YOUNGEST death
- How many more claps before freedom? Emotional Boris Johnson leads millions of Britons paying tribute to NHS staff and key workers in the seventh weekly Clap for Carers event
- Inside Karachi’s Covid-19 isolation centre
- NHS chief Simon Stevens reveals that hospital staff in England are treating 9,000 coronavirus patients a day - down from 19,000 at the infection's peak with admissions falling 2,000 a week
- Millions of Brits clap and cheer our NHS heroes fighting coronavirus on frontline
- Symptom-trackers and doctor dorms: how universities are fighting Covid-19
- Polish kitchen worker Lukasz Koczocik who was stabbed five times as he battled London Bridge killer Usman Khan with a 5ft ceremonial lance says he acted instinctively and sends condolences to victims' families after 'sad and pointless attack'
- Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan give $800,000 to local restaurants
Charity kitchen inside university gives meals to patients and frontline workers have 1070 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.