Central, Central Highlands provinces get ready for return of tourists

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center has reopened heritage sites to visitors since October 1, such as Hue Imperial City, tombs to ancient Vietnamese emperors likely Minh Mang, Khai Dinh, and Tu Duc, and An Dinh Palace. At first, visitors have been allowed to visit historical sites' outdoor spaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Tour guide Mai Hoa expressed her happiness at seeing the first tourists visiting Hue relic sites in the first days of October. She hoped that the number of travelers will increase in coming time.

In Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, most of travelers who get one night weekend stay are young people and families.

Museums in Da Nang City are planning to host public activities from now until the end of this year to attract visitors, including visitors to the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day 2021.

Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Binh Dinh Province Huynh Cao Nhat said that the province will carry out a pilot plan to welcome domestic visitors to the Phuong Mai Island in Quy Nhon City starting on November 1. Binh Dinh has also called on travel businesses to offer safe and attractive tours at a reasonable price to tourists, he added.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan, the provincial Department of Tourism will organize self-contained tours and select tourist attractions that are distinctly separated to ensure travelers’ health and safety.

Khanh Hoa has proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to approve the experimental plan on receiving international visitors having "vaccine passport" and using charter flights to travel to resorts in Bai Dai beach in Cam Ranh City's Cam Lam District in November, and welcoming foreign tourists coming from countries in the world that have successfully controlled Covid-19 so far and getting long vacation, such as Russia, South Korea, China and Japan.

Some travel service facilities of the Central coastal provinces, such as restaurants, hotels and attractions have been reopened in the beginning of October.

Director of the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City Truong Thi Hong Hanh said that the city will reopen travel services to local residents when the vaccination rate reaches more than 80 percent and resume all activities to serve domestic tourists in January, 2022 as well as plan to receive international visitors in the second quarter of 2022.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoi An City Nguyen Van Son, the Southern localities are the large market for the ancient town’s tourism.

The reopening of domestic air routes is a positive sign for the tourism industry of the country in general and Hoi An in particular. Besides, travel companies should offer more promotional programs to attract visitors, said Chief executive officer of Jack Tran Tours Company Tran Van Khoa.

Regarding to the upcoming tourism trends, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien-Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuc stated that the sector should pay attention to the recovery of local visitors and resumption of tourist activities in the province, then receive domestic and international travelers and quarantine guidelines for individuals travelling between localities.

The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has required holiday makers to register for tours to visit the province, have travel medical insurance and be fully vaccinated or display a certificate confirming recovery from Covid-19 less than 12 months.

According to the HCMC Tourism Association, the tourism industry must have methods to approach new changes in Covid-19 prevention and rearrange for the new normal state.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh