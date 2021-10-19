Central and highlands localities work to recover from floods

Heavy rain caused landslides on the coastal roads of Hà Tĩnh central province. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Quân

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked provinces and cities to continue monitoring weather forecasts and keep local authorities and people up-to-date to prevent and minimise damage due to natural disasters.

The government’s dispatch on Sunday stated that localities also need to urgently tackle the consequence of the floods to get life back to normal for people in affected areas in the central and Central Highland regions.

Provinces and cities also must ensure traffic safety, fix damaged traffic routes, rive dikes, dams and irrigation works, and reservoirs while at the same time offer support to people.

They have been told to co-ordinate with information and communication agencies to increase awareness and understanding for local authorities and people while promptly implement measures to respond and overcome any adverse consequences.

According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue in Quảng Bình central Province, the heavy rains and floods have left two people missing ​and caused damage to dozens of villages and hamlets.

Many inter-commune roads were blocked due to heavy rain and floods.

The provincial People’s Committee has issued a notice to evacuate people out of dangerous areas, coastal areas and those living close to rivers.

There are nearly 19,000 households with more than 65,890 people in need of evacuation.

Quảng Bình province has evacuated 136 households with 542 people and 25 workers at the La Trọng hydropower site.

In Đắk Lắk (Central Highlands) Province, many roads in Ea H'leo and Ea Súp districts were flooded and damaged by heavy rains in recent days.

Soldiers have helped dozens of households move to safer locations.

Rains and floods also caused damage to 1,870ha of rice fields and crops, over 11ha of fish ponds and more than affected livestock and poultry in Ea Súp district.

Bùi Ngọc Sơn, chairman of the People’s Committee of Krông Nô district, Đắk Nông Province, said the heavy rain in recent days caused landslides, damage to rice fields, crops, affecting more than 300 households living in Đắk Nang Commune.

Landslides also blocked many roads and w ater level of rivers, streams and ponds in Krông Nô district rose.

Local authorities advised landslide-hit households to temporarily relocate other places to ensure safety.

In flooded areas, forces put up warning signs to inform people of the dangers.

Local authorities in Quảng Trị Province reported that the water level in Thạch Hãn, Ô Lâu, Sông Hiếu and Bến Hải rivers were receding after reaching peak levels on Sunday night.

However, water levels in low-lying areas, riverside remain high and are causing traffic disruption.

At least 267 households with 1,416 people in areas at risk of landslides and floods were relocated to safe places.

Meanwhile, rescue forces are still searching for a 21-year-old man missing after he was swept away on Saturday evening.

About 845 houses across the province were flooded and more than 1,000m of river banks in Triệu Phong and Gio Linh districts were eroded.

Some houses, classrooms and health stations were also damaged. — VNS