Can Tho receives largest ever FDI power project worth US$1.3 billion

At the ceremony to grant investment certificate to the investor of O Mon II Thermal Power Plant

The thermal power project, a joint venture between Vietnam Trading Engineering Construction Joint Stock Company (Vietracimex) and Japanese Marubeni Corporation, is the largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) project in Can Tho.

The plant, located at the O Mon Power Centre in Phuoc Thoi Ward, O Mon District, Can Tho City, was approved by the Prime Minister in late 2020.

It is expected to meet the electricity supply to the regional power grid and the national power system, contributing to attracting domestic and foreign investment and promoting socio-economic development of Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region.

The project has a projected capacity of 1,050MW with investment of US$1.3 billion. With this project, Japan has become the largest investor in Can Tho.

Can Tho currently has 85 FDI projects with total registered capital of about US$2 billion, including seven projects from Japan with total registered capital of US$1.345 billion.

Theo NDO