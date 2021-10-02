|At the ceremony to grant investment certificate to the investor of O Mon II Thermal Power Plant
The thermal power project, a joint venture between Vietnam Trading Engineering Construction Joint Stock Company (Vietracimex) and Japanese Marubeni Corporation, is the largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) project in Can Tho.
The plant, located at the O Mon Power Centre in Phuoc Thoi Ward, O Mon District, Can Tho City, was approved by the Prime Minister in late 2020.
It is expected to meet the electricity supply to the regional power grid and the national power system, contributing to attracting domestic and foreign investment and promoting socio-economic development of Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region.
The project has a projected capacity of 1,050MW with investment of US$1.3 billion. With this project, Japan has become the largest investor in Can Tho.
Can Tho currently has 85 FDI projects with total registered capital of about US$2 billion, including seven projects from Japan with total registered capital of US$1.345 billion.
Theo NDO
- Jeremy Corbyn backs Mersey tidal power project
- First-quarter Uber losses hit $US1 billion
- Spanish company to build the largest solar power plant in Europe
- US$2b Ramu 2 hydro power project stalled
- Corbyn backs £3.5bn Mersey tidal power project
- Wood powers up with $1 billion Sellafield nuclear contract
- Projects worth $1.4bn in Belarus' investment atlas
- Trump Threatens China With New Tariffs Worth $300 Billion
- Is Manchester City’s squad really worth one billion euros?
- Power tools worth £1,200 stolen from town shed
Can Tho receives largest ever FDI power project worth US$1.3 billion have 236 words, post on ven.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.