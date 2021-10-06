Can Tho officials congratulate local Khmer on Sene Dolta Festival

They extended greetings to the Patriotic United Buddhist Association of Can Tho city at Munirangsay pagoda, Most Venerable Tran Sone at Pitukhosarangsay pagoda and Most Venerable Ly Hung in An Cu ward, Ninh Kieu district.
A day earlier, the official also visited Venerable Dao Nhu at Pothisomron pagoda in O Mon district and the Khmer Theravada Buddhist Academy.
During the visits, Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Trung Nhan conveyed his best wishes to most venerables, venerables, monks and nuns, prestigious persons in the community and local Khmer people on the occasion.
He wished that they would continue cooperating with the city to perform the Party and State's policies and guidelines, as well as urge Buddhist followers to actively join in socio-economic development in the "new normal."
Nhan added that the committee is ready to receive public feedback to build Can Tho into a better city.
Source: VNA
