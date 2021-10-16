Campaign launched to promote values of cải lương

HÀ NỘI — An art campaign has been launched to call on young people to spread the passion for Việt Nam's traditional art form, cải lương (reformed opera).
The Cộng Đồng Kể Chuyện Cải Lương (Communities Tell Cải Lương Stories) is an activity under the Yume art project that is part of the Heritage of Future Past project, sponsored by the British Council.
According to late Professor Trần Văn Khê, known as the master of traditional Vietnamese music, cải lương means modifying to become better; therefore, the project raises the question of how to make the traditional art form continue and develop in the modern era.
Therefore, the campaign is aimed towards young people from 15 to 35 years old with an interest in cải lương .
The participants are encouraged to share their memories and showcase their passion for the art form in their own way via popular and accessible means and platforms such as podcasts, video clips, photography or graphics.
Other forms such as paintings or poems inspired by a cải lương plays, or interviews with the elderly about the art form are also accepted.
For videos or short films, the maximum duration is less than 15 minutes and the image quality is at least 720p, except for archive footage. Writing featuring stories, feelings and criticisms should be 700-1,500 words in length with specific font and font sizes specified by the organisers.
The award categories are divided into four categories: prize for documentary, prize for creativity, prize for communication and audience's votes. The highest prize is worth VNĐ2.5 million (US$110) along with gifts from sponsors. The list of winners will be announced on December 23, 2021. VNS
- Vietnam’s Cai Luong honored with Google Doodle
- Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam’s ‘cai luong’
- Facebook launches ‘Video for Vietnam’ campaign to promote beauty of country, its people
- Traditional music contests to be launched
- Lao Cai Province formally launches its intelligent operation center
- Ton Dong A provides generous support for Green Summer campaign
- HCMC launches domestic tourism recovery campaign after pandemic
- As France mourns slain teacher Samuel Paty, some question secular values
- Peter England launches ad campaign for new range of apparel
- PM Modi launches ‘POSHAN Maah’ campaign — what is it all about?
- The Biden-Harris campaign has launched a ‘Build Back Better’ map in Fortnite
- Volkswagen Polo & Vento Red & White Special Edition Models Launched: Prices Start At Rs 9.19 Lakh
- House Democrats seek information on $250 million contract on coronavirus PR campaign
- Over 1,000 people join in fun run to promote Phuket tourism in Thailand
- In battleground state of Florida, Donald Trump to launch re-election campaign
- China launches crackdown on mobile web browsers, decries 'chaos' of information
- Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
- Labor unions reach out to infrequent Florida voters in final stretch of campaign
- #CancelNetflix campaign heats up over 'Cuties'
- Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
Campaign launched to promote values of cải lương have 502 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.