Campaign launched to promote values of cải lương

Singer Isaac stars in Song Lang (The Tap Box) that features the golden age of cải lương. Photo courtesy of CGV

HÀ NỘI — An art campaign has been launched to call on young people to spread the passion for Việt Nam's traditional art form, cải lương (reformed opera).

The Cộng Đồng Kể Chuyện Cải Lương (Communities Tell Cải Lương Stories) is an activity under the Yume art project that is part of the Heritage of Future Past project, sponsored by the British Council.

According to late Professor Trần Văn Khê, known as the master of traditional Vietnamese music, cải lương means modifying to become better; therefore, the project raises the question of how to make the traditional art form continue and develop in the modern era.

Therefore, the campaign is aimed towards young people from 15 to 35 years old with an interest in cải lương .

The participants are encouraged to share their memories and showcase their passion for the art form in their own way via popular and accessible means and platforms such as podcasts, video clips, photography or graphics.

Other forms such as paintings or poems inspired by a cải lương plays, or interviews with the elderly about the art form are also accepted.

For videos or short films, the maximum duration is less than 15 minutes and the image quality is at least 720p, except for archive footage. Writing featuring stories, feelings and criticisms should be 700-1,500 words in length with specific font and font sizes specified by the organisers.

The award categories are divided into four categories: prize for documentary, prize for creativity, prize for communication and audience's votes. The highest prize is worth VNĐ2.5 million (US$110) along with gifts from sponsors. The list of winners will be announced on December 23, 2021. VNS