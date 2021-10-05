Campaign launched to detect loopholes on anti-Covid-19 tech platforms

In late August, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the MIC's Authority of Information Security and the VNSecurity Foundation jointly launched a bug bounty programme called BugRank at https://bugrank.io/user/NCSC/policy.
One month after its implementation, the programme received opinions from nearly 90 experts who submitted 81 reports on platforms' loopholes and shortcomings.
NCSC Director Tran Quang Hung said that the prompt detection and repair to security vulnerabilities of the applications and systems will help mitigate risks and losses, especially to those which were recently launched like PC-COVID.
Experts reporting identified vulnerabilities have been honoured and awarded for their contributions to the security of Covid-19 prevention and control digital platforms at https://bugrank.io/hall-of-fame and https://tinnhiemmang.vn/vinh-danh.
