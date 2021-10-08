Businesses, entrepreneurs – pioneers in industrialization: Top legislator

The legislative leader visited the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and met with representatives of the business circle on the occasion of Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13).

At the meeting held in both in-person and online forms, which saw the participation of more than 400 entrepreneurs in Hanoi and other branches and representative offices of VCCI, Hue said the Party always attaches importance to the role of businesses and entrepreneurs.

In legislation, supreme supervision and making decisions on the country's major matters, the N.A. has placed people and businesses at the center, he noted.

The legislature is working hard to prepare for its second session, scheduled to open on October 20, during which deputies are expected to mull over several important draft laws, including those relating to businesses, Hue added.

VCCI President Pham Tan Cong briefed the participants on the operations of the chamber and the Vietnamese businesses community, saying Vietnam now has more than 800,000 operational enterprises, over 25,000 cooperatives and around 5.2 million business households, with some 7-8 million entrepreneurs.

He praised the spirit of nationalism, patriotism and the sense of responsibility of Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs, which have been clearly demonstrated in the COVID-19 combat with donations worth tens of trillions of VND.

The VCCI proposed solutions to help enterprises safely and flexibly adapt to, and effectively control the pandemic, such as implementing new policies and mechanisms that can ensure macro-economic stability and facilitate economic recovery.

Source: VNA