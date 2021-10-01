The Covid-19 outbreak and a new policy imposing heavy fines on drunk drivers hit the beer industry hard in 2020. Beer sales decreased sharply while inventories increased. Revenue drops According to the Vietnam Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Association (VBA), beer output in 2020 decreased by 10-20 percent. While creating 200,000 direct jobs and millions of indirect jobs, and making a great contribution to the state budget annually, enterprises in the beer industry still faced big difficulties. Nguyen Van Phung, director the Department of Tax Administration at Large Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance, said the total tax collection from VBA member enterprises was VND60 trillion in 2019. Of this, large brewers such as Heineken, Sabeco, Habeco and Carlsberg paid VND49.595 trillion, which accounted for 85 percent of total collections. Meanwhile, by the end of October 2020, the total collection was VND39.111 trillion only. Phung attributed the low budget collections from the beer industry to the new regulations, including Decree No 100/2019/ND-CP on administrative sanctions for road traffic and rail transport violations, applicable since January 1, 2020, and the Law on Prevention and Fighting against Negative Effects of Alcohol which imposes heavy fines on drunk drivers. The pandemic and social… Read full this story

Brewers saw lower profits in 2020 because of Covid-19, new policy have 318 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.