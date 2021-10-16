Border units support Lao partners in COVID-19 fight

At the ceremony, A Dot Border Post of the Border Guard Command of Thua Thien Hue province, Economic-Defense Unit 92 of Military Region 4 and A Nong Border Post of the Quang Nam provincial Border Guard Command presented gifts worth VND 50 million to units of the Lao armed forces of Kaleum district of Lao province of Sekong.
The gifts included rice, instant noodles, dry provisions, face masks, splash shields, protective suits, salt, fish sauce, cooking oil, monosodium glutamate, and dry fish.
The above support was seen as a great source of encouragement for the Lao armed forces and people living along the shared borderline with Vietnam to surmount current difficulties in order to soon control the pandemic.
Translated by Mai Huong
