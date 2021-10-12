Border troops brace for storm, tropical depression

After devolving into a tropical depression, Storm Lionrock could exert severe impacts on Northern provinces and North-Central provinces such as Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh.

Preparing for the situation, Flotilla 2 under the Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command has set up a mobile team, including 20 troops and three vehicles, ready for rescue missions and a telecommunication team with three troops to grasp the developments of the tropical depression and deal with arising issues in a timely manner.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Tu, Political Commissar of Flotilla 2, the unit has closely worked with fishing trawlers at sea and local Party committees and authorities to ensure troops to quickly respond to any circumstances.

Meanwhile, the unit has requested other forces to monitor the situations to map out effective measures.

For the Border Station of Cua Lo – Ben Thuy Port Border Gate, the unit has coordinated with functional forces to implement preventive measures, promote information dissemination on natural disaster prevention and control while being ready for supporting local fishermen.

As another storm, Kompasu, is forming in the East Sea (South China Sea), the unit has directed relevant forces to call on boats and ships operating in the local waters to take shelter.

At border areas, border units have drawn up concrete plans and solutions to ensure safety against the storm, double-checked areas which have a high risk of landslides and flash floods to evacuate locals to safer places.

