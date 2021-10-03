Border guard troops prepared to carry out mission in new situation

The statement was made by Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Head of the Defense Ministry's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces during his inspection of Binh Chanh district's pandemic prevention and control on September 30.
As the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern region has been basically controlled, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities in the region have decided to ease social distancing measures from October 1. Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City connects different localities in Mekong Delta region, so it holds an important position in controlling the spread of the virus. So far, the district has had four city-level checkpoints and 36 district-level ones.
To prevent the risk of spreading of the virus in the community, the municipal Border Guard Command will work with Military Region 7, public security force, militiamen and localities to control people travelling between Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities.
During the inspection, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien praised the municipal border guard force's determination and its effective coordination with other forces in helping the city contain SARS-CoV-2.
He asked participating forces to strictly observe regulations and promote information dissemination to help local people understand and support the city's pandemic prevention and control measures, contributing to soon bringing life back to normal.
Source: bienphong.vn
Translated by Tran Hoai
- President Obama gives extremists a gift by sending 1,200 National Guard troops to US-Mexican border
- National Guard troops head to Arizona: Obama sends border reinforcements to stop illegal immigration
- Troops Probably Spending Thanksgiving at the Border in Trump's 'Expensive Waste of Time'
- The Pentagon Rejected a Request for Troops to Perform Law Enforcement Duties at Border, Report Says
- Civil disobedience rises in New York City, across the nation over Arizona immigration law
- Trump's White House Reportedly Signed Off on Troops Using Lethal Force at the Border
- Guards steer Gaza-Egypt border traffic
- White House steps up anti-cartel fight on U.S.-Mexico border
- Venezuela, Ecuador order troops to Colombia border
- Blair says situation 'very serious'
- Venezuela mobilizes troops to Colombian border
- Texas, Mexico prepare for Tropical Storm Dolly
- Trump Is Sending 800 Troops to Stop the Migrant Caravan and It Has Nothing to Do With the Midterms
- PREZ CALLING OUT THE GUARD. Dubya ready to send 6,000 troops to stop illegal immigrants
- GOVS ARE COOL TO BORDER PROPOSAL
- UN extends peace mission to Haiti as violence drops
- GUARDED RESPONSE. PATAKI, OTHER GOVS ARE COOL TO BUSH BORDER PLAN
- Suicide bomber hits key Pakistani border crossing, killing at least 19 security officers
- From the archives: Snapshots of New York's mood after 9/11
- Iran confirms arrest of 3 American hikers who accidentally crossed border: report
Border guard troops prepared to carry out mission in new situation have 438 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.