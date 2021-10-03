Border guard troops prepared to carry out mission in new situation

The statement was made by Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Head of the Defense Ministry's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces during his inspection of Binh Chanh district's pandemic prevention and control on September 30.

As the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern region has been basically controlled, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities in the region have decided to ease social distancing measures from October 1. Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City connects different localities in Mekong Delta region, so it holds an important position in controlling the spread of the virus. So far, the district has had four city-level checkpoints and 36 district-level ones.

To prevent the risk of spreading of the virus in the community, the municipal Border Guard Command will work with Military Region 7, public security force, militiamen and localities to control people travelling between Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities.

During the inspection, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien praised the municipal border guard force's determination and its effective coordination with other forces in helping the city contain SARS-CoV-2.

He asked participating forces to strictly observe regulations and promote information dissemination to help local people understand and support the city's pandemic prevention and control measures, contributing to soon bringing life back to normal.

Source: bienphong.vn

Translated by Tran Hoai