Border Guard saves over 130 trafficked women and children

PANO – 91 cases of human trafficking with 132 criminals arrested and 131 victims saved were what border posts in local areas recorded in 2006 and in the first quarter of this year.
In addition, border troops also cooperated with local relevant agencies to receive and provide support for nearly 200 smuggled women and children.
Victim reception, initial assistance, and victim identification are among problems facing border posts, especially as a large number of smuggled women and children are handed over by foreign countries. However, border units try their best to help victims to return home as soon as possible.
Recently, the Border Guard Command under the Defence Ministry and the Police General Department under the Public Security Ministry have signed an agreement to prevent women and children from being trafficked in inland and border areas.
Translated by Duy Minh
- Quang Tri border guards bust trans-national drug ring
- Actor auctions painting for An Giang border guards
- Men, Women & Children is an Internet Age cautionary tale
- Border guards stay vigilant amid pandemic
- In Egypt, online group Qawem saving hundreds of women from sextortion
- Purgatory at the Border
- Texas Governor Talks Border, COVID Recovery, and Energy Independence On ‘Real America’ Podcast
- Two Nigerian nationals sentenced to death for drug trafficking
- U.S. Expels Migrant Children From Other Countries to Mexico
- Parents need to lock the virtual door on traffickers | Opinion
- Women Keep Joe Biden's Migration Polls Above Water
- Clark: Border Activity Contradicts DHS Secretary's 'No Crisis' Message
- Border Patrol Agent Saves Drowning Migrant Child, Woman Rescued After Falling From Southern Border Wall
- Most Americans think surge of illegal border crossings is a crisis
- Border Patrol Officers Seize Heroin Worth Over $1.3 Million From U.S. Citizen Traveling From Mexico
- Protection of children affected by COVID-19: Check Centre's complete guidelines
- How to save tax without fresh investments
- Shock pics show abandoned toddler surrounded by trash near Mexico border before Trump’s visit to crisis zone tomorrow
- WATCH: Agent Requires Medical Care After Rescuing Drowning Migrant near Border in Texas
- Three defendants jailed for organising illegal border crossing
Border Guard saves over 130 trafficked women and children have 318 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.