Binh Thuan: Cham people celebrate Kate festival

The Cham people's traditional Kate festival in the southern central province of Binh Thuan has attracted thousands of local residents and tourists.

A procession of Po Sah Inu Goddess costumes was held on October 23 at the Po Sah Inu Tower in Phan Thiet City, followed by traditional rituals and dances with Gi Nang drums and Saranai trumpets.

Spectators enjoyed unique folk songs, dances and music with the Cham people, and participated in games and demonstrations of brocade weaving and pottery.

In addition the festive activities organised in the wider community, the Cham people also celebrated the festival with their families.

Additionally, various cultural activities, such as art shows, traditional costume displays, culinary exhibitions and traditional writing competitions were organised in the province.

During this year's Kate festival, local authorities visited local Cham residents, pagodas and outstanding individuals and presented them with gifts.

The Cham people celebrate Kate festival during the first 10 days of the 7th month of the Cham Calendar to thank their Gods and promote their traditional culture and arts.

Around 153,000 Cham people live in Vietnam, including more than 41,000 in Binh Thuan province.

The Cham people in Binh Thuan celebrate several unique folk festivals, such as Kate, Ramawan and Rija Nagar.-VNA