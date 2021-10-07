Binh Thuan Border Guards honor bravery deed of border troop

Previously, on September 25, Lieutenant Hoa saw a drowning man when doing patrol with a team along the coast of the Gold Rock Beach Travel Park in Tan Thanh commune, Ham Thuan Nam district, Binh Thuan province. Immediately, he asked his colleagues to return to the border post to bring life jackets and prepare motobike to take the victim to the hospital. He then swam quickly to the sea to take the victim ashore safely. After receiving first aids, the victim was transported to the hospital for further health checks. He has now recovered and got back to his home.
Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Colonel Dinh Van Sau, Political Commissar of the Border Guard Command of Binh Thuan province, applauded the courage of the serviceman. He hoped that the serviceman's bravery deed will be multiplied in the whole border force, contributing to beautifying the traditions and images of Uncle Ho's soldiers as well as building civilian-military solidarity in border areas.
Translated by Trung Thanh
