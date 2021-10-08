Bình Dương vows best conditions for US firms

Workers at Triệu Phú Lộc company in Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Chairman of the People's Committee of southern Bình Dương province Võ Văn Minh has committed all possible support for firms, including those from the US, to resume production and trade.

During a teleconference between the provincial People's Committee and the American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam on Thursday, Minh said nearly 90 per cent of enterprises have returned to production in the new normal.

Representatives from 20 US enterprises spoke highly of achievements made by Việt Nam and Bình Dương in particular in the fight against the pandemic, and thanked the provincial authorities for standing side by side with them amid difficulties.

Minh said local firms working under "three-on-site" model in "green zones" or those in "green zones" could allow workers to go home and go to work daily.

As the province has opened mobile medical stations in industrial parks, more workers will be given full two shots in the near future so that dealing with F0 and F1 cases will be more easily, he said, adding that the locality also plans to fully vaccinate those aged 18 and above this month.

He reiterated the need to test workers twice per week to maintain safety in "green zones" and prevent the spread of the virus in workers' rent housing areas. He added that the province is also considering a plan to minimise testing costs incurred by firms.

The chairman said workers wishing to travel must have certificates proving they have been vaccinated for at least 14 days and several personal papers.

According to him, Thủ Đức City in HCM City and Bình Dương Province's Thuận An and Dĩ An cities basically agreed with a pilot plan to allow workers to travel by motorbikes between both sides. — VNS