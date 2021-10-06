BayWa r.e. launches new services in Vietnam

BayWa r.e. has launched new services in Vietnam

The company opened a solar distribution warehouse and new office facilities in Ho Chi Minh City to serve local installers and integrators. The warehouse, which is now fully operational, brings direct local access to solar PV, inverters, and much more.

Building upon this, BayWa r.e. is now providing tailor-made energy solutions for commercial and industrial businesses in the country, both on-site and off-site.

"It's an excellent time to be ramping up our presence in the country and provide local services to the market," said BayWa r.e. Vietnam general manager, Bryse Gaboury. "Vietnam has taken the lead in the renewable energy sector in Southeast Asia, and the demand for electricity is projected to continue to grow 8 per cent every year between now and 2030. We see strong growth in the commercial and industrial segment and corporate demand for renewable energy programmes will continue to be our priority for customers in Vietnam and the wider region."

More than 6.7GW of rooftop solar was installed across Vietnam in December 2020 alone, bringing the total installed capacity over the whole year to 16.56GW.

Bryse added: "We're looking forward to supporting the government of Vietnam, our corporate customers, organisations, and individuals in their renewable energy goals, and hope to continue to grow our presence in the country."

With an 11-strong team on the ground, an office, and a distribution warehouse in Ho Chi Minh City, BayWa r.e. can now offer comprehensive distribution services to installers. Bringing its years of global solar experience to the market will be a game- changer to support solar industry growth in the country.

They will also be offering turnkey solutions for companies interested in installing their own rooftop solar or securing renewable energy through the use of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) via the Energy Solutions team.

The company is already active in developing large scale solar and wind energy development in Vietnam. The development team has a 400MW pipeline of wind energy across sites in North Vietnam and is developing 150MW solar projects in the south of the country.

"The Asia-Pacific region, including Vietnam, is a very important and growing market for us," noted BayWa r.e.'s Asia-Pacific director, Daniel Gaefke. "The region's governments are taking climate change very seriously and view renewable energy generation as playing a vital role in helping them to meet their carbon reduction goals. We're keen to continue playing a key role in helping them achieve their targets and are proud to be a part of their net zero ambitions."