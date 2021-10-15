Bamboo Airways opens Hà Nội-Điện Biên route

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The first Bamboo Airways flight from Hà Nội landed at Điện Biên Phủ airport in the northern border province of Điện Biên on Thursday, marking the official launch of Bamboo Airways’ Hà Nội-Điện Biên route.
The airline operates three return flights a week on the route using Embraer 190 aircraft. The flight frequency will gradually increase depending on actual travel demand.
Bamboo Airways General Director Đặng Tất Thắng said the new service will facilitate the travel of locals and tourists, helping attract investment to Điện Biên and increasing exchanges between Điện Biên and other socio-economic and cultural hubs of the nation.
He unveiled that the carrier will launch a direct route linking the province and HCM City in December, serving surging travel demand during the holidays. — VNS
- Bamboo Airways to open 40 new routes
- Birdies on a plane: Vietnam's Bamboo Airways banks on golf resorts for success
- Bamboo Airways mulls lease of Airbus A380 for non-stop US service
- Direct air route to the US will not be opened soon
- British Airways still offers economy passengers free food and drink on short haul flights
- Vietnam's aviation market attracts private firms
- Nearly 5,000 flights delayed, cancelled in two months
- Over $214mil. to be invested for mountainous airport in Vietnam
- Direct US flights: Vietnam’s 16-year-old dream remains unfulfilled
- Nearly VND5 trillion to be invested for mountainous airport
- Floods, landslides kill six in Northern mountainous region
- Following the tracks laid by Hanoi's Train Street
- UNICEF and Kimberly-Clark announce intention to partner in Viet Nam
- Vietnam Airlines’ direct flights to the U.S. face difficulties
- Vietnam Airlines offers 70,000 low-cost tickets for Tet
- Vietnam adds 800 kilometers of highways to national plan
- Air India mulls launching Mumbai-London Stansted service
- Jet delays bank payments, puts ‘own planes’ in danger
- Hanoi Train Street off track as a global destination
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES DECEMBER 17
Bamboo Airways opens Hà Nội-Điện Biên route have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.