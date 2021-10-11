Australia enhances funding for reducing CO2 emissions in Vietnam

The grant will support Vietnam in the process of transition to a low carbon economy, social equity and inclusion, and innovation-driven growth.

Vietnam's push to enhance competitiveness, reduce its carbon footprint, and improve lives and livelihoods has been given a boost with the approval of an AUD5 million (US$3.7 million) grant by the Australian Government.

This grant represents additional funding to the ongoing Australia – Bank Partnership in Vietnam (ABP), which focuses on a wide range of policy areas designed to support the country's development agenda.

Australia's Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie at the signing ceremony.

Australia's Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on Vietnam's reform agenda and exacerbate inequalities, which are more pronounced and harder to close for ethnic minorities, women, and other marginalized groups.

“Responding to this, Australia's extended collaboration with the World Bank will continue to support Vietnam's quick economic recovery and help achieve its development goals," said Mudie.

The ABP will continue its work on gender equality and the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.

In addition, it will also help address new priorities set out in the country's recently adopted Socio-Economic Development Strategy and Socio-Economic Development Plan, including the transition to a low carbon economy, social equity and inclusion, and innovation-driven growth.

World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk.

"The ABP will continue providing high-quality advisory work, enabling Vietnamese policymakers to pursue substantive reforms," said Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam.

"These reforms are needed both for recovery from the economic costs of COVID, but also to set a solid basis for the pathway to higher-income status,” she said.

The ABP was established in 2017 with an initial funding amount of AUD25 million ($18.3 million).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the ABP responded quickly and provided an additional AUD5 million to support Vietnam to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic. The program leverages expertise from Australia and the World Bank Group to support the Government of Vietnam in strengthening its development policies and programs.