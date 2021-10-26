ASEAN will work with China to fully, strictly implement Declaration of Conduct in the South China Sea

Chinese Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang along with leaders of ASEAN countries taking part in the 24th ASEAN-China Summit on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday participated in the 24th ASEAN-China Summit, pledging support for the consolidation of ties.

Addressing the summit, the Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that through 30 years of diplomatic ties, 25 years of dialogue partnership, and 18 years of strategic partnership, ASEAN and China have built a strong, comprehensive, diverse, and practical foundation for cooperation.

This is made possible thanks to the continuous efforts and strong commitment of the two sides to jointly cultivate the relationship on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and respect, and win-win cooperation.

"The entire world, including our region are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the complicated developments of the strategic environment and the heavy impacts of natural disasters, climate change and environmental pollution. These are global issues, so a global approach is a must, requiring the cooperation, responsibility and active contributions of all countries, including China," Chính said.

He stressed the need to uphold multilateralism, equal cooperation, mutual respect and mutual benefits, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.

PM Chính wants China, with its capacity and position, to continue to engage in regional and global cooperation efforts to contain the pandemic, maintain a peaceful environment that is conducive for recovery and sustainable development.

The Government leader expressed gratitude for China's donation and supplies of medical items and vaccines for ASEAN and expected continued support from China to all countries, including Việt Nam.

Stressing that economic cooperation, the key pillar in ASEAN-China relations, is being hurt by the pandemic, ASEAN and China should work on restarting production and supply chains, facilitating the safe travel of people and businesspeople, put in place incentives for investment and commerce, and take advantage of trade deals such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) to boost recovery efforts.

PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s support for the upgrading of ASEAN-China relations, and pledged to coordinate with other ASEAN members and China to successfully organise the summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China ties.

Leaders of ASEAN and China at the summit reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation for peace, security, and stability in the region through confidence building, preventive diplomacy, and effective handling of disputes via peaceful measures in line with international laws, maintaining open channels of dialogues and friendly consultation.

In that spirit, ASEAN looks forward to China, who, in its position will support ASEAN’s central role in strengthening strategic trust, creating a friendly, stable and favourable environment for cooperation and development.

ASEAN would work with China to strictly and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), jointly develop an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC), for a peaceful, stable and cooperative South China Sea, in the interests of both China and ASEAN, PM Chính said. — VNS