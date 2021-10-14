ASEAN cooperation helps effectively respond to natural disasters: Deputy PM

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said that with the theme “Cooperation to overcome challenges together,” the event affirms Vietnam’s determination in cooperating with countries, agencies of the U.N. and ASEAN, and international organizations in raising global awareness of mitigating disaster risks and improving adaptive capacity and responding more effectively to natural disasters in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Party, State, and Government, local authorities, and socio-political organizations of Vietnam always pay attention to disaster prevention and control, he stressed.
Vietnam has actively joined international organizations and forums related to natural disaster prevention and mitigation, Thanh said, adding that Vietnam always is an active member and effectively contributes to ASEAN’s joint efforts in disaster risk reduction and prevention.
However, there are still many limitations related to forecast, warning, resources, equipment, infrastructure, forces, application of science and technology, and post-disaster recovery, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a requirement to effectively respond to risks when they occur at the same time with natural disasters.
The Vietnamese Government always considers natural disaster prevention and control the top task of the whole political system in order to protect the people’s lives, health, and property, Deputy PM Thanh said.
Vietnam highly values and hopes that countries, organizations and international friends continue to accompany and support Vietnam in early access to advanced science and technology, and resources to promptly respond and quickly overcome impacts and consequences of natural disasters.
Ekkaphab Phanthavong, ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General acknowledged Vietnam’s efforts, saying that Vietnam is a very active member in ASEAN.
Marco Toscano-Rivalta, Chief of the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) hailed the Vietnamese Government's adoption of the national strategy for natural disaster prevention and control.
Source: VNA
- Deputy PM calls for stronger int’l cooperation in fight against drugs
- Vietnam pursues multilateralism, consensus at UNSC: Deputy PM
- Deputy PM receives Russian Deputy Defence Minister
- Deputy PM, FM Minh holds telephone talks with Singaporean FM
- Vietnam focuses on implementing measures to mitigate natural disasters
- Gov’t supports stronger ties between Vietnam, Singapore’s courts: Deputy PM
- Hanoi approves project on preventing risks from natural disasters
- ASEAN looks toward self-reliance, creativity, sustainable development
- 34th ASEAN Summit opened in Bangkok
- ASEAN Summit opens in Bangkok
- ASEAN, UN review cooperation until 2020
- Lao officials appreciate Vietnam-Laos cooperation in information-communication
- Singapore says PM Lee’s ‘invasion’ statement not meant to hurt Cambodia, Vietnam
- PM joins 11th ASEM Summit
- PM concludes trip to attend 34th ASEAN Summit in Thailand
- PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes new Australian ambassador
- No concessions on territorial integrity: PM
- Jeremy Corbyn as leader and Tom Watson as his deputy would make Labour the Tom and Jerry party, writes political biographer STEPHEN POLLARD
- Comic creation contest launched in Vietnam to help children understand climate change
- Innovations battle natural calamities
ASEAN cooperation helps effectively respond to natural disasters: Deputy PM have 464 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.