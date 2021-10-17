Artillery Corps: emulation movement to enhance training quality

PANO – The Artillery Corps has held a conference to review its emulation movement in 2006 and launch a movement to fulfill tasks in 2007.

With an aim to fulfilling assigned tasks, the Artillery Corp's emulation movement in 2006 closely followed the political mission in each unit and the whole corps, focusing on building a strong unit in all aspects and implementing two basic tasks: enhancing the quality of training and education, and combat readiness.

In 2006, the State presented the Golden Star Order to the Artillery Corps, and the Order for Fatherland Defence to its four units.

The emulation movement of the Artillery Corps in 2007 will focus on key political tasks, making firm progress in quality and enhancing combat readiness.

Translated by Vu Hung