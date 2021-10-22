Art exchange marks 60 years of legendary trail at sea

Organized by the Military Broadcasting Center and broadcast live on several television channels, the program saw the presence of Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang, Director of the General Department of Political Affairs (GDP) General Luong Cuong, Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Sr. Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong. Other leaders of the Ministry of National Defense (MND), the GDP, the General Staff, and representatives of the MND's agencies, Naval Service, and central and local departments also attended this meaningful event.

The Ho Chi Minh Trail at sea, together with the Truong Son (Annamite) Road were the two key lifelines to supply weapons, equipment, ammunition, medicines and transport troops from the Northern rear to the Southern theater in the resistance war against U.S. invaders for national salvation.

The program recalled feats-of-arms of brave people with strong will and extraordinary energy, ready to sacrifice their lives to safeguard the trail and wharfs for the no-number ships. It also showed the continuity between the past, present, and future. In the past, troops relied on the sea to combat. At present, they continue relying on the sea to defend and develop the country.

The art program consisted of two parts. The first one themed "Legend" was about the birth of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at sea through stories told by historical witnesses, including Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Major Nguyen Van Duc who was captain of a no-number ship; and Senior Colonel Khu Ngoc Bay, former Commanding Officer of Regiment 962 of Military Region 9. Stories also shed light on the preparation of ships, arrangement of crew-members, tactics used to avoid strict control of the enemy to ensure safe anchorage of these no-number ships.

In the program, stories about sacrifices and losses experienced by heroes and fallen troops to guarantee safety and secret of wharfs for and voyages of the ships, such as martyr Phan Vinh, the change of hero Tu Mau's face to deceive the enemy, touched the hearts of the audiences. These fallen troops and martyrs' deeds were really admirable and they made history.

Under the theme "Future," the second part focused on talks, interviews, and reports reflecting high determination of naval troops, border guards, air defense – air force troops, coast guard and fisheries surveillance forces and people from all walks of life to bring into play the glorious traditions of the nation and stay united to firmly safeguard the sacred national maritime sovereignty.

Apart from exchanges with invited guests, art performances staged carefully and meticulously were attracting and moving as well.

Below are several photos of the art performances of the program.

Translated by Mai Huong