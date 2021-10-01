Around 40,000 pirated books seized from two houses in Hanoi

Approximately 40,000 pirated books were seized when police officers and inspectors raided two houses in Hanoi. Inspectors check pirated books in the two houses (Photo: SGGP) Police officers from the Ministry of Public Security and inspectors from the Department of Information and Communications in the capital city on January 8 paid visits to the house at No. 3 in alley 89 in Ngo Thi Sy Street and a warehouse in Van Phuc Ward in Ha Dong District confiscating 50 tittles comprising of over 40,000 pirated books. Among the pirated books are some of First News, Alpha Books, Tre and Nha Nam’s best-selling titles such as Hanh trinh ve phuong Dong (Life and Teaching of the Masters of the Far East) , Muon kiep nhan sinh ( Many Lives – Many times), Bi mat tu duy trieu phu ( Secrets of the Millionaire Mind), Quang ganh lo di ma vui song (How to Stop Worrying and Start Living) , Dac nhan tam ( How to Win Friends and Influence People). Seized books weighed around 15 tons; therefore, four trucks were sent to the houses to carry all. The investigation was considered as the biggest case of pirated books for years in… Read full this story

