An Giang Border Guards care for border women

On October 25, the Border Post of Vinh Hoi Dong International Border Gate presented 20 gifts, totaling VND 15 million, to needy women and female students in Vinh Hoi Dong commune.
On the same day, Lac Quoi Border Post handed over 10 scholarships, worth VND a million each, to needy female students in Lac Quoi commune.
Earlier, on October 24, Vinh Gia Border Post offered nearly 650 kg of rice, worth VND 8.5 million, to people in Vinh Gia commune.
The meaningful activities have helped create opportunities for women to overcome difficulties to soon erase poverty and contributed to firmly protecting national sovereignty and security in the border area as well as preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Baobienphong
Translated by Chung Anh
- Hour-long queues for Eurostar passengers after border guards stage no-deal border checks trial in Paris
- Julián Castro Calls Trump ‘Narrative’ of a Border Crisis ‘BS’: Fleeing Women and Kids Are Not Dangerous
- OAP claims Gatwick Airport border guard ordered him to remove 'B******s to Brexit' badge and took his passport
- Trump unveils first section of new border wall: 'Our country is full'
- Border guards travel in style on cruise ships so passengers can avoid queuing
- Brussels’ plan to increase border control BLOCKED by Europe until 2027 - ‘Not feasible!’
- The Women's March is evolving, but its enemies are the same
- No evidence supports Trump's dark narrative of duct-taped women and prayer rugs at US-Mexico border
- Trump Dispenses Another Round Of Policy Whiplash With Border Closing Reversal
- Kristine Anigwe's growth on, off the court leads Cal women
- India, China agree to 'expeditious disengagement' of Doklam border dispute
- Mexico’s Discount-Health-Care Problem
- US company makes Trump $3.3B border offer: Quick turnaround on 218 miles of steel fence, roads, and tech
- Texas Border Patrol center where immigrant families are separated draws lawmakers, protest
- Slamming Trump's 'political theater,' California Gov. Gavin Newsom pulls National Guard from border
- The Coast Guard: Always ready, not always paid
- Coast Guard families were pushed to their breaking points in the shutdown. They don't expect it to be the last
- Guarding the Southern Border Has Become an Exercise in Cruelty
- Donald Trump says border agents who used tear gas on migrants were being 'rushed'
- California Is Expected to Pull National Guard Troops Out of Border Duty
An Giang Border Guards care for border women have 357 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.