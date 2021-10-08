Air Defense – Air Force Service holds exercise for Northern forces

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Vu Van Kha, Acting Commander of the Air Defense – Air Force Service, Lieutenant General Lam Quang Dai, Political Commissar of the service.
The theme of the exercise was "Air defense and air forces collaborate with Northern authorities, armed forces and people to safeguard border areas, waters and skies in the cause of building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam." It consisted of four stages, namely shifting combat readiness levels, preparing for combat, conducting combat and restoring combat strength.
The exercise was held to enhance command capabilities and collaboration among participating forces to promptly deal with unexpected situations.
In addition, it helped the service's commanders assess the training results and complete their combat plans, contributing to meeting task requirements in the current context.
