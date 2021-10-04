Adrian Anh Tuấn introduces Fall-Winter fashion collection

HCM CITY — Famous fashion designer Adrian Anh Tuấn has introduced his Fall-Winter 2021 collection in HCM City.
The collection, Hẹn Hò (Making A Date), features 40 ready-to-wear designs for women in Vietnamese and foreign materials. Shoes and accessories are also included.
Silk scarves, handbags and tote bags in leather and canvas are among the top designer's creative sources of inspiration. They have been created by Tuấn since he entered the industry 14 years ago.
Tuấn used purple and pink-purple to highlight his designs.
Tuấn is very known for women's ready-to-wear designs with his brand Valenciani. He has presented the latest styles and trends in many fashion shows at home and abroad, such as Đẹp Fashion Show, Elle Fashion Show and Vietnam International Fashion Week.
He has shops in Hà Nội and HCM City.
In June 2016, he debuted his collection called The Superstar in California. The collection highlights the beauty of modern Vietnamese women.
The catwalk fashion show in California featured 50 models, including Vietnamese top models Thanh Hằng and Lệ Hằng.
All proceeds from the event were used for fresh water projects for children living in remote areas in Việt Nam.
"Through my fashion, I hope to raise awareness among people worldwide for the need to conserve fresh water and keep the seas clean," Tuấn said.
In 2017, Tuấn released Away We Know-Things we do for love , a collection of 50 designs to mark his 10 year-career in HCM City.
The collection included charming and elegant designs in a 1960s style.
"Each design from my latest collection, Hẹn Hò , reflects my view of a matter at that time," said Tuấn. "My designs bring stories, dreams and messages that I have gained during my journey."
"I wanted to highlight Vietnamese culture and lifestyle through my collections," the 41-year-old said. — VNS
- Fashion Week's Models Are Getting Whiter
- The Right Fit: Tobias Harris Goes To Great Lengths For Fashion
- How To Pluck Your Eyebrows
- Will Prince William leave Prince Harry's wedding to watch the FA Cup final?
- MMQB: On Randy Moss, equality and commencement speeches
- 30 best NHL jerseys of all-time
- JAWS and the 2017 Hall of Fame ballot: Gary Sheffield
- The NFL is a Wide-Open Race
- MLB: Nine Very Cool Things to Look Forward to in 2017
- How To Embellish Any T-Shirt (With Designer Natalie Chanin!)
- NBA's secret power brokers: Who the players trust to get stuff done
- Storybook Start for Bradford
- Week in Wrestling: Lucha Underground’s unique vision, Kevin Nash on Harambe
- Monty Williams continues to show true strength a year after unthinkable tragedy
- NFL 2016: Regular season grades for every team
- Why Mike Napoli and other free-agent sluggers had to settle for less
- MMQB: The big baseball brain behind the Browns rebuild
- Get out! Sensational rookie Cody Bellinger and a perfect pitcher help Dodgers get rolling
- MLB: What Non-Contenders Can Look Forward to in September
- 25 NBA players who can help you survive a zombie apocalypse
Adrian Anh Tuấn introduces Fall-Winter fashion collection have 557 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.