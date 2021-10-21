ABBANK maintains steady growth

HCM C ITY — An Bình Commercial Joint Stock Bank has announced its results for the first nine months of the year, with pre-tax profit rising 65 per cent to nearly VNĐ1.56 trillion (US$68.8 million), after sustaining steady growth in the third quarter despite COVID-19.
Its capital adequacy ratio was 11.87 per cent, far above the Basel II minimum requirement of 8 per cent.
The bad debts ratio was 2.06 per cent, within the safe threshold prescribed by the State Bank of Việt Nam.
Its earnings from services in the first nine months increased by 42 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ359 billion ($15.8 million).
The lender also provided great support to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing interest by VNĐ 53.5 billion ($2.4 million) for 26,565 customers.
ABBANK was among YouGov BrandIndex's top 10 improvers 2021 in Việt Nam in the banking sector.
It ranked among Forbes Vietnam's 25 top financial brands in Việt Nam with an estimated value of $39.4 million. — VNS
