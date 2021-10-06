A number of localities agree with resumption of domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CCAV) sought opinions of 19 cities and provinces on the plan, comprising Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Can Tho, Quang Ninh, Nghe An, Dien Bien, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.
The HCM City People's Committee on October 4 sent a document to the CCAV, basically agreeing with the draft plan.
Such provinces as Binh Dinh, Dien Bien and Phu Yen have also expressed their approval for the resumption.
In a document sent to the CCAV on October 4, the Hanoi People's Committee said the agency should launch flights to/from Noi Bai International Airport once receiving written agreements of the People's Committees of Hanoi and its adjacent cities and provinces.
The CCAV suggested resuming 385 round-trip flights per day, with 18 air routes to HCM City (132 flights) and 10 others to the central city of Da Nang.
Source: VNA
- HCM City agrees to open domestic flights
- Several localities agree with resumption of domestic flights
