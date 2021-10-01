6,957 new COVID-19 cases, 136 more deaths reported on Friday

The 6,957 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday include 16 imported cases and 6,941 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,670), Bình Dương (1,787), Đồng Nai (735), An Giang (116), Long An (107), Kiên Giang (81), Tiền Giang (71), Bình Thuận (61), Tây Ninh (50), Hà Nam (50), Cần Thơ (30), Quảng Bình (17), Quảng Trị (16), Khánh Hòa (15), Ninh Thuận (15), Đồng Tháp (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (13), Bình Định (13), Bạc Liêu (13), Bình Phước (11), Hà Nội (8 ), Gia Lai (6), Phú Yên (6), Quảng Ngãi (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Đắk Nông (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Bến Tre (3), Nam Định (3), Bắc Giang (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Phú Thọ (2), Quảng Nam (1), Nghệ An (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Cà Mau (1); 3,897 of these were found in the community.
A further 136 COVID related deaths were also announced, bringing the total death toll to 19,437.
- US Capital Area Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths - Officials
- Karnataka reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
- 204 new COVID-19 patients, 11 deaths reported in Mumbai
- 79 new COVID-19 patients, 9 deaths reported in Mumbai today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1346
- 918 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in 24 hrs
- Two new Covid-19 cases take national tally to 257
- No new Covid-19 cases Sunday morning
- Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra breaches 2,000 mark with 82 new Covid-19 cases
- 23 new Covid-19 cases with Tablighi Jamaat link in Haryana push count to 119
- 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
- 25 Districts Have Not Reported Any New Covid-19 Cases in Last 2 Weeks: Health Ministry
- Six new Covid-19 cases, including two deaths, reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi
- No new Covid-19 cases Saturday morning
- Vietnam gets no new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
- Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case in 24 hours
- No new Covid-19 cases recorded Sunday morning
- Andhra Pradesh Tally Touches 439, New Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surface in Guntur
- Vietnam’s Tuesday morning comes with no new Covid-19 case
- Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 case on Tuesday morning
- Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
6,957 new COVID-19 cases, 136 more deaths reported on Friday have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.