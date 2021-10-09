4,513 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

HÀ NỘI — A further 4,513 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Saturday, a decrease of 261 compared with the day before, according to the Ministry of Health.
The total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 836,134.
One of Saturday’s cases was imported and the remaining 4,512 infections were all domestic.
HCM City recorded the most with 1,662, followed by Bình Dương with 820 and Đồng Nai with 575. Just one new infection was reported in Hà Nội.
Other localities that reported new cases included An Giang (308), Sóc Trăng (192), Bình Thuận (122), Kiên Giang (113), Đắk Lắk (85), Đồng Tháp (81), Gia Lai (65), Long An (61), Tây Ninh (57), Cà Mau (54), Tiền Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (41), Hậu Giang (27), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (18), Cần Thơ (18), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bạc Liêu (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Ninh Thuận (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Bình Phước (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Hà Tĩnh (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Quảng Bình (5), Đắk Nông (4), Kon Tum (3), Lào Cai (2), Phú Thọ (2), Nam Định (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1).
A total of 2,173 cases were detected in the community.
As many as 1,319 patients were given the all-clear on Saturday, meaning 760,801 people have recovered from the disease so far.
More than 51.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
Nine out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days.
The MoH on Saturday also announced 105 fatalities related to COVID-19, in HCM City (74), Bình Dương (18), An Giang (5), Đồng Nai (3), Tiền Giang (2), Tây Ninh (2) and Hà Nội (1).
The country has reported 20,442 deaths related to COVID-19, making up 2.4 per cent of the total patients. — VNS
- 653 new COVID-19 cases
- Eight imported COVID-19 cases recorded on January 2
- Union Territory records 33 new COVID-19 cases
- India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 256 deaths
- No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning
- Delhi records 424 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months
- India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
- Coronavirus cases: India records 20,346 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
- India reported just 110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in last 7 days, health ministry data shows
- Coronavirus cases: India records 16,505 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
- 899 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
- Malaysia records four-digit growth of new COVID-19 cases for first time
- One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 10
- Maharashtra yet again records over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus | India records 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fresh fatalities
- One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 9
- Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
- With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
- Capital witnesses 703 new COVID-19 cases
- Mumbai: No new COVID-19 case in Mahim for first time since April last year
4,513 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday have 482 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.