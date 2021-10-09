4,513 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

Residents returning from HCM City are quarantined at a centre in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — A further 4,513 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Saturday, a decrease of 261 compared with the day before, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 836,134.

One of Saturday’s cases was imported and the remaining 4,512 infections were all domestic.

HCM City recorded the most with 1,662, followed by Bình Dương with 820 and Đồng Nai with 575. Just one new infection was reported in Hà Nội.

Other localities that reported new cases included An Giang (308), Sóc Trăng (192), Bình Thuận (122), Kiên Giang (113), Đắk Lắk (85), Đồng Tháp (81), Gia Lai (65), Long An (61), Tây Ninh (57), Cà Mau (54), Tiền Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (41), Hậu Giang (27), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (18), Cần Thơ (18), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bạc Liêu (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Ninh Thuận (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Bình Phước (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Hà Tĩnh (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Quảng Bình (5), Đắk Nông (4), Kon Tum (3), Lào Cai (2), Phú Thọ (2), Nam Định (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1).

A total of 2,173 cases were detected in the community.

As many as 1,319 patients were given the all-clear on Saturday, meaning 760,801 people have recovered from the disease so far.

More than 51.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Nine out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days.

The MoH on Saturday also announced 105 fatalities related to COVID-19, in HCM City (74), Bình Dương (18), An Giang (5), Đồng Nai (3), Tiền Giang (2), Tây Ninh (2) and Hà Nội (1).

The country has reported 20,442 deaths related to COVID-19, making up 2.4 per cent of the total patients. — VNS