4,411 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday

An elderly woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — A total of 4,411 new COVID-19 infections and 54 deaths were recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, seven were imported and the rest were local transmissions. There were 2,052 new infections found in the community.

HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,140, followed by Bình Dương (521) and Đồng Nai (499).

Hà Nội reported 26 new cases on Wednesday.

The other cases were detected in Đắk Lắk (254), Bạc Liêu (242), An Giang (221), Tây Ninh (202), Kiên Giang (150), Tiền Giang (127), Sóc Trăng (98), Cần Thơ (98), Bình Thuận (97), Quảng Nam (92), Trà Vinh (82), Long An (81), Đồng Tháp (49), Thanh Hóa (45), Khánh Hòa (44), Hậu Giang (42), Gia Lai (32), Nam Định (28), Quảng Ngãi (21), Nghệ An (19), Bình Phước (19), Hà Giang (19), Phú Thọ (18), Vĩnh Long (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Bắc Giang (14), Bến Tre (14), Ninh Thuận (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Hà Nam (12), Quảng Trị (6), Đắk Nông (6), Kon Tum (6), Bắc Ninh (4), Đà Nẵng (3), Bình Định (3), Hà Tĩnh (1), Ninh Bình (1), Thái Bình (1), Hải Phòng (1), Quảng Ninh (1), Lào Cai (1) and Phú Yên (1).

Việt Nam's total caseload now stands at 900,585, of which 895,793 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that began in late April.

The 54 COVID-related deaths were announced in HCM City (32), Bình Dương (8), Long An (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Đồng Nai (2), Tây Ninh (1), Thanh Hóa (1), Kiên Giang (1), An Giang (1) and Sóc Trăng (1).

The total death toll is now 21,856, or 2.5 per cent of all cases in the country.

Some 2,718 patients nationwide are in a serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health's report, with 443 requiring invasive ventilation and 20 on life support (ECMO).

A further 2,024 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 812,314.

Around 75.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam to date, and 22.2 million people are now fully inoculated. — VNS