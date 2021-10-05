4,000 learning kits given to children of poor households, frontline workers

At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
The Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers Organization’s Central Council and the Vietnam Student Association have just launched the program “Giving learning materials – acquiring knowledge” in 2021 to provide timely assistance for students affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Specifically, the program “Giving learning tools – acquiring knowledge” will gift learning kits to students of those above-mentioned families.
The program will give 4,000 gifts of learning tools, toys and 450 scholarships , each worth VND500,000 to students from low-income families.
Additionally, another 200 scholarships, each worth VND1,000,000 were presented to poor, studious students affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in the city's annual "Tiep suc mua thi" (Assistance during Exam Season) program.
The program takes place from October 5 to the end of December 31 across the country, focusing on provinces and cities severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and provinces and cities implementing social distancing mandates.
After the launch ceremony, the organizer presented 1,000 learning kits to pupils and students in Ho Chi Minh City, the worst-hit locality in the latest coronavirus wave. Additional 3,000 learning kits will be given to students in provinces and cities affected by the epidemic.
By Bich Quyen – Translated by Uyen Phuong
- Australia’s adoption crisis: Just NINE Aboriginal children found new family homes this year compared to 330 white kids because of 'cross-cultural' restrictions
- Assam: Students refuse to eat ‘poor quality’ midday meal served by NGOs in Silchar
- Britain faces future divided by rich and poor, poverty commission warns
- Children waiting up to 18 months for mental health treatment – CQC
- Social workers bring hope to children in need
- Justin Haskins: Hypocritical socialist Bernie Sanders wants more pay for workers – Except his own staff
- Nigeria’s education shame: How the north is tackling challenge of out-of-school children
- Police investigate poor-quality training targeting autistic children
- Schools trying to help children shut out by mental health services
- ADHD In Children: Signs, Symptoms and Treatment
- Youth court system in 'chaos', says children's commissioner
- PBS Tackles Abortion Debate In Frontline Documentary And Gets It Right
- Five years after Ferguson, let’s make sure frontline activists don’t become ‘living casualties’
- A Wakeup Call About Children's Sleep and What To Do About It
- Mexico: children toil in tobacco fields as reforms fail to fix poverty
- Big tobacco still sees big business in America's poor
- INSURGENCY: Malnutrition threatens future of children in N/E Nigeria
- Marikana massacre: the untold story of the strike leader who died for workers’ rights
- Inspiring story of a poor farmer's son
- Royal news: what it REALLY takes to be Kate Middleton's children's nanny
4,000 learning kits given to children of poor households, frontline workers have 405 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at October 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.