Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

4,000 learning kits given to children of poor households, frontline workers

by www.sggpnews.org.vn Leave a Comment

4,000 learning kits given to children of poor households, workers, frontline workers ảnh 1 At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers Organization’s Central Council and the Vietnam Student Association have just launched the program “Giving learning materials – acquiring knowledge” in 2021 to provide timely assistance for students affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Specifically, the program “Giving learning tools – acquiring knowledge” will gift learning kits to students of those above-mentioned families.
The program will give 4,000 gifts of learning tools, toys and 450 scholarships , each worth VND500,000 to students from low-income families.
Additionally, another 200 scholarships, each worth VND1,000,000 were presented to poor, studious students affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in the city's annual "Tiep suc mua thi" (Assistance during Exam Season) program.
The program takes place from October 5 to the end of December 31 across the country, focusing on provinces and cities severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and provinces and cities implementing social distancing mandates.
After the launch ceremony, the organizer presented 1,000 learning kits to pupils and students in Ho Chi Minh City, the worst-hit locality in the latest coronavirus wave. Additional 3,000 learning kits will be given to students in provinces and cities affected by the epidemic.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Uyen Phuong

4,000 learning kits given to children of poor households, frontline workers have 405 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at October 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.