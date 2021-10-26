38th and 39th ASEAN Summits opens

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the 38th-39th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The 38th and 39th Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings opened on October 26 under the chairmanship of Brunei – the country holding ASEAN chair in 2021.

The event took place virtually with a focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the conference.

With the theme “We care, we prepare, we prosper”, the ASEAN meetings are expected to cover a number of issues including further strengthening the capacity of the ASEAN Community towards post-COVID-19 economic recovery, enhancing ASEAN’s readiness to tackle common challenges, seizing new opportunities to pursue shared prosperity; while maintaining cooperation to achieve the long-term goals of the region.

The 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and related meetings will last until October 28.

Along with ASEAN leaders, the meetings see the participation of leaders of ASEAN dialogue partners, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Russia, and representatives of other countries. — VNS