38th and 39th ASEAN Summits opens

HÀ NỘI — The 38th and 39th Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings opened on October 26 under the chairmanship of Brunei – the country holding ASEAN chair in 2021.
The event took place virtually with a focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the conference.
With the theme “We care, we prepare, we prosper”, the ASEAN meetings are expected to cover a number of issues including further strengthening the capacity of the ASEAN Community towards post-COVID-19 economic recovery, enhancing ASEAN’s readiness to tackle common challenges, seizing new opportunities to pursue shared prosperity; while maintaining cooperation to achieve the long-term goals of the region.
The 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and related meetings will last until October 28.
Along with ASEAN leaders, the meetings see the participation of leaders of ASEAN dialogue partners, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Russia, and representatives of other countries. — VNS
- PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends 35th ASEAN summit
- ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting opens
- ASEAN countries agree to conclude RCEP negotiations
- ASEAN united to sign RCEP within 2020
- ASEAN strives to push negotiations of regional economic partnership
- Wasim Jaffer, Test opener and domestic king, retires
- Vietnam to take on a dual role in 2020
- Network propels smart city schemes
- Coronavirus closures: List of events, sports, and more cancelled amid covid-19 fears
- Closed due to coronavirus: Updated list of events, sports, and entertainment canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
- Every Major Event Canceled or Postponed Worldwide Due to Coronavirus
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 9
- Here’s a look at 10 big, new hotels in New York City
- India vs New Zealand, Highlights 3rd ODI: India Thrash New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Seal Series Win
- Liton-Tamim record stand swamps Zimbabwe as Bangladesh sweep series
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 11
- It is still possible for India, Pakistan to resolve issues: Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Vietnam's economy after 13 years of WTO membership
- Run machine Wasim Jaffer calls it a day
- ‘It is time to move on’
38th and 39th ASEAN Summits opens have 352 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.