3,797 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Friday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 3,797 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Friday and 93 more deaths.
The nationwide tally since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 857,639. The total number of deaths is 21,043.
Among the new cases, eight were imported and the rest were local transmissions. Of the new infections, 1,475 were detected in the community.
The number of infections increased by 701 cases compared to Thursday's figures.
HCM City still has the highest infection rate with 1,131 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai (586), and Bình Dương (533).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported one new case.
The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control has assessed the pandemic level in the city as Level 1. There have been four cases detected in the community in the past two weeks, out of a population of 8,367,300. The percentage of people aged 18 and over in the capital who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now at 98 per cent.
Other areas that recorded COVID cases are; Sóc Trăng (414), An Giang (170), Cà Mau (168), Kiên Giang (82), Đồng Tháp (78), Tiền Giang (70), Tây Ninh (64), Long An (47), Cần Thơ (43), Bạc Liêu (40), Hậu Giang (34), Gia Lai (30), Khánh Hòa (28), Thanh Hóa (27), Nghệ An (25), Thừa Thiên Huế (22), Trà Vinh (18), Vĩnh Long (15), Hà Nam (15), Quảng Trị (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (12), Quảng Bình (12), Bến Tre (12), Quảng Nam (11), Bình Phước (11), Ninh Thuận (9), Sơn La (9), Bình Định (9), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Đắk Nông (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (7), Phú Thọ (5), Kon Tum (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Lai Châu (2), Yên Bái (2), Hưng Yên (2), Thái Bình (2), Phú Yên (2), Hải Dương (1), Bắc Giang (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Lào Cai (1).
It was also announced on Friday that 918 patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 788,923.
Of the 3,847 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital at the moment, 21 are on life support (ECMO).
More than 59 million doses of vaccines have been administered so far in Việt Nam. — VNS
