3,636 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — A further 3,636 COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Thursday, as well 71 deaths.
The new cases were recorded in 50 provinces and cities. Among the new cases, 3,618 were domestic infections and 18 were imported. There were 1,649 infections detected in the community.
The number of domestic cases decreased by 17 compared to the previous day.
HCM City reported the highest number of new cases with 1,255, followed by Bình Dương (483) and Đồng Nai (390).
Nine cases were found in Hà Nội.
Others cases were found in Tây Ninh (185), An Giang (174), Sóc Trăng (109) and Bạc Liêu (102).
Some localities recorded two-digit cases, including Kiên Giang (92), Tiền Giang (82), Cà Mau (80), Bình Thuận (78), Long An (70), Trà Vinh (57), Gia Lai (43), Khánh Hòa (40), Bình Định (36), Phú Thọ (35), Đồng Tháp (34), Nghệ An (29), Cần Thơ (23), Thanh Hóa (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (18), Hậu Giang (18), Vĩnh Long (15), Bình Phước (14), Nam Định (12), Quảng Bình (11), Đắk Nông (11), Quảng Ngãi (10), Hà Nam (10), and Quảng Nam (10).
The rest of the cases were found in Lâm Đồng (8), Bến Tre (7), Bắc Ninh (6), Kon Tum (6), Sơn La (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Phú Yên (4), Hà Tĩnh (3), Quảng Trị (3), Hà Giang (3), Hải Phòng (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Bắc Giang (2), Hòa Bình (2), Thái Bình (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Thái Nguyên (1), and Hải Dương (1).
The number of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam since the start of the pandemic now stands at 877,537.
A total of 1,541 patients were given the all-clear on Thursday, increasing the total recoveries to 798,124.
The majority of today’s deaths were in HCM City (41), followed by Bình Dương (12), Long An (5), An Giang (4), Sóc Trăng (3), Ninh Thuận (2), Đồng Nai (2), Quảng Ngãi (1), Hà Nội (1).
As of Thursday, Việt Nam has administered more than 68.8 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.7 million doses were administered on Thursday. — VNS
