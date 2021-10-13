3,461 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday

Hà Nội railway station staff measure the body temperature of passengers before boarding the train. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 3,461 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday and 106 more deaths.

The nationwide tally since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 849,691. The total number of deaths is 20,869.

Among the new cases, three were imported and the rest were local transmissions. Of the new infections, 1,432 were detected in the community.

The number of infections increased by 519 cases compared to Tuesday's figures.

HCM City still has the highest infection rate, with 1,162 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương (501), and Đồng Nai (486).

Hà Nội recorded 29 cases.

Other areas that have recorded COVID cases are: Hà Giang (152), An Giang (121), Đắk Lắk (113), Đồng Tháp (87), Kiên Giang (76), Tiền Giang (74), Gia Lai (60), Long An (59), Bình Thuận (55), Tây Ninh (51), Trà Vinh (46), Bạc Liêu (45), Cà Mau (41), Khánh Hòa (39), Hậu Giang (31), Quảng Nam (29), Quảng Ngãi (19), Hà Nam (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (18), Cần Thơ (17), Vĩnh Long (15), Bình Định (13), Nghệ An (12), Bến Tre (11), Đắk Nông (9), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Quảng Trị (7), Ninh Thuận (7), Quảng Bình (7), Bắc Ninh (5), Thanh Hóa (5), Nam Định (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Kon Tum (4), Bình Phước (3), Sơn La (3), Phú Yên (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Thái Bình (1), Ninh Bình (1), Lai Châu (1), Tuyên Quang (1).

It was also announced on Wednesday that 1,191 patients fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 787,286.

Of the 4,120 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital at the moment, 20 are on life support (ECMO).

More than 56.3 million doses of vaccines have been administered so far in Việt Nam. — VNS