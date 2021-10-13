3,461 new cases on Wednesday

3,461 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, of which 03 were imported and 3,458 were recorded domestically (an increase of 519 cases compared to the previous day) in 47 provinces and cities (with 1,432 cases in the community).

Provinces and cities recorded cases as follows: HCM City (1,162), Binh Duong (501), Dong Nai (486), Ha Giang (152), An Giang (121), Dak Lak (113), Dong Thap (87), Kien Giang (76), Tien Giang (74), Gia Lai (60), Long An (59), Binh Thuan (55), Tay Ninh (51), Tra Vinh (46), Bac Lieu (45), Ca Mau (41), Khanh Hoa ( 39), Hau Giang (31), Hanoi (29), Quang Nam (29), Quang Ngai (19), Ha Nam (18), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (18), Can Tho (17), Vinh Long (15), Binh Dinh (13), Nghe An (12), Ben Tre (11), Dak Nong (9), Lam Dong (, Quang Tri (7), Ninh Thuan (7), Quang Binh (7). ), Bac Ninh (5), Thanh Hoa (5), Nam Dinh (4), Ha Tinh (4), Kon Tum (4), Binh Phuoc (3), Son La (3), Phu Yen (3), Thua Thien Hue (3), Vinh Phuc (2), Thai Binh (1), Ninh Binh (1), Lai Chau (1), Tuyen Quang (1).