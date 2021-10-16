3,221 new cases confirmed on Saturday

The provinces and cities that have recorded cases are as follows: HCM City (790), Dong Nai (397), Binh Duong (385), Soc Trang (142), An Giang (130), Tien Giang (121), Binh Thuan (116), Tay Ninh (101), Dong Nai Thap (97), Kien Giang (93), Ca Mau (93), Dak Lak (84), Quang Nam (71), Long An (70), Can Tho (42), Khanh Hoa (42), Tra Vinh ( 41), Thanh Hoa (39), Hau Giang (38), Gia Lai (34), Ha Giang (34), Bac Lieu (31), Kon Tum (30), Quang Ngai (29), Nghe An (25) , Hanoi (23), Vinh Long (15), Lam Dong (11), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (11), Dak Nong (10), Ha Nam (10), Quang Tri (9), Ninh Thuan (8), Binh Dinh (8), Thua Thien Hue (5), Nam Dinh (5), Bac Ninh (4), Son La (4), Ben Tre (4), Quang Binh (2), Hai Duong (1) , Hung Yen (1), Phu Tho (1), Thai Nguyen (1), Phu Yen (1), Dien Bien (1), Ha Tinh (1).
- Measles Outbreak in Los Angeles County: Five New Cases Confirmed As Health Officials Warn of Possible Exposure
- Coronavirus: 45 more dead and 1,350 new cases confirmed as death toll hits 249 in one province alone
- 70 new deaths confirmed from coronavirus at ‘ground zero’
- Four Australians are among 65 NEW cases of coronavirus onboard the 'floating prison' Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in port
- Three new cases in Pune of suspected Coronavirus under quarantine
- 31,161 coronavirus cases confirmed on Chinese mainland
- Shanghai adds 5 new cases to tally, total at 208
- Coronavirus update: Third case confirmed in Kerala
- Ninth nCoV case confirmed in Vietnam
- First coronavirus case confirmed in Africa
- Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship
- China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
- Fourth UK coronavirus case confirmed as evacuation plane lands in UK
- Coronavirus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
- China's Coronavirus death toll at 811 surpasses SARS, no new case reported from India
- China's Coronavirus death toll at 803 surpasses SARS, no new case reported from India
- Coronavirus outbreak: US citizen dies in Wuhan, death toll in China hits 722; Thailand reports seven new cases
- Another SPIKE in coronavirus cases in China with 5,000 new cases recorded in 24 hours as death toll nears 1,400 across the world
- Coronavirus UK: Urgent hunt for patients as 2 cases confirmed as healthcare workers
- Coronavirus: 14th Australian case confirmed as Dutton says people could be sent to mining camps
