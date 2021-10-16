3,211 domestic cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday

Doctors and nurses of HCM City's Chợ Rẫy Hospital head to General Hospital of the Mekong Delta’s Cà Mau Province on Friday and Saturday to assist COVID-19 treatment. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A further 3,221 COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Saturday, including 3,211 domestic infections and 10 imported ones.

The new cases were recorded in 48 provinces and cities. Among those, there were 1,172 infections detected in the community.

The number of domestic cases decreased by 578 compared to the previous day.

HCM City reported the highest number with 790, followed by Đồng Nai (397 cases) and Bình Dương (385 cases).

Twenty-three cases were found in Hà Nội.

Others were reported in Sóc Trăng (142), An Giang (130), Tiền Giang (121), Bình Thuận (116), Tây Ninh (101), Đồng Tháp (97), Kiên Giang (93), Cà Mau (93), Đắk Lắk (84), Quảng Nam (71), Long An (70), Cần Thơ (42), Khánh Hòa (42), Trà Vinh (41), Thanh Hóa (39), Hậu Giang (38), Gia Lai (34), Hà Giang (34), Bạc Liêu (31), Kon Tum (30), Quảng Ngãi (29), Nghệ An (25), Vĩnh Long (15), Lâm Đồng (11), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (11), Đắk Nông (10), Hà Nam (10), Quảng Trị (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Bình Định (8 ), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Nam Định (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Sơn La (4), Bến Tre (4), Quảng Bình (2), Hải Dương (1), Hưng Yên (1), Phú Thọ (1), Thái Nguyên (1), Phú Yên (1), Điện Biên (1), Hà Tĩnh (1).

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam now stands at 860,860.

A total of 1,581 patients were given the all-clear on Saturday, increasing the total recoveries to 790,504.

Eight-eight deaths were confirmed the same day including 58 in HCM City and 11 in Bình Dương. Other fatalities were from Tiền Giang, Long An, Tây Ninh, An Giang, Cần Thơ, Bình Thuận, Đắk Nông, Đồng Nai, Gia Lai, Kiên Giang and Sóc Trăng.

As of Saturday, Việt Nam has administered more than 60.5 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.3 million doses were given on Saturday. — VNS