3,034 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Tuesday

People in the central province of Quảng Ngãi being tested for COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Sỹ Thắng

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 3,034 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s tally to 870,255.

A total of 1,866 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, meaning the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Việt Nam is now 794,846.

A further 75 deaths were also announced on Tuesday – the same as that of the previous day, including 47 in HCM City, 11 in Bình Dương Province, five in Đồng Nai, three in Tiền Giang, two each in Long An, An Giang and Bình Thuận, and one in Cà Mau, Kiên Giang and Đồng Tháp.

The national death count is now 21,344, about 2.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, seven cases were imported and 3,027 cases were locally transmitted.

The new cases were found in 49 provinces and cities nationwide in HCM City (907), Bình Dương (500), Đồng Nai (371), Sóc Trăng (200), An Giang (134), Tây Ninh (104), Kiên Giang (92), Tiền Giang (79), Đồng Tháp (65), Phú Thọ (59), Long An (51), Trà Vinh (45), Bạc Liêu (41), Cà Mau (39), Khánh Hòa (38), Lâm Đồng (34), Gia Lai (33), Cần Thơ (24), Thanh Hóa (23), Hà Nam (21), Bình Thuận (16), Vĩnh Long (15), Hậu Giang (14), Quảng Nam (12), Bến Tre (12), Hà Nội (11), Quảng Ngãi (11), Bình Định (10), Ninh Thuận (6), Nghệ An (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (5), Đắk Nông (5), Bắc Ninh (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Ninh Bình (4), Nam Định (3), Bình Phước (3), Hải Dương (3), Phú Yên (3), Quảng Trị (3), Đà Nẵng (2), Sơn La (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Lào Cai (1), Yên Bái (1), Lai Châu (1), Điện Biên (1), and Thái Bình (1).

Việt Nam’s seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 3,272.

Of the current patients hospitalised, 3,522 are in a serious condition and 21 are on life support (ECMO).

Nearly 65 million COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in Việt Nam. Around 18.5 million people are now fully vaccinated. — VNS