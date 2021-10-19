3,034 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 3,034 new COVID-19 cases include seven imported cases and 3,027 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (907), Bình Dương (500), Đồng Nai (371), Sóc Trăng (200), An Giang (134), Tây Ninh (104), Kiên Giang (92), Tiền Giang (79), Đồng Tháp (65), Phú Thọ (59), Long An (51), Trà Vinh (45), Bạc Liêu (41), Cà Mau (39), Khánh Hòa (38), Lâm Đồng (34), Gia Lai (33), Cần Thơ (24), Thanh Hóa (23), Hà Nam (21), Bình Thuận (16), Vĩnh Long (15), Hậu Giang (14), Quảng Nam (12), Bến Tre (12), Hà Nội (11), Quảng Ngãi (11), Bình Định (10), Ninh Thuận (6), Nghệ An (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (5), Đắk Nông (5), Bắc Ninh (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Ninh Bình (4), Nam Định (3), Bình Phước (3), Hải Dương (3), Phú Yên (3), Quảng Trị (3), Đà Nẵng (2), Sơn La (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Lào Cai (1), Yên Bái (1), Lai Châu (1), Điện Biên (1), and Thái Bình (1). Of these 1,220 were found in the community.
An additional 75 COVID related deaths were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 21,344.
