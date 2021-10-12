2,949 new COVID-19 cases, 93 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 2,949 new cases include 10 imported cases and 2,939 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,018), Đồng Nai (501), Bình Dương (447), Tây Ninh (112), An Giang (111), Đồng Tháp (87), Kiên Giang (76), Bình Thuận (72), Long An (70), Bạc Liêu (51), Gia Lai (48), Khánh Hòa (38), Cà Mau (37), Hậu Giang (31), Cần Thơ (28), Trà Vinh (28), Tiền Giang (20), Hà Nam (18), Bình Định (12), Quảng Ngãi (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bến Tre (9), Bình Phước (9), Quảng Bình (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Thừa Thiên Huế (8 ), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Lâm Đồng (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Phú Yên (5), Đắk Nông (5), Quảng Trị (5), Hà Nội (4), Đà Nẵng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Kon Tum (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hải Phòng (2), Hải Dương (2), Lào Cai (1), Bắc Giang (1), and Lai Châu (1). Of these 1,183 were found in the community.

An additional 93 COVID related deaths were also announced, bringing the total to 20,763.