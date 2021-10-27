27 domestic flights cancelled due to storms and quarantine regulations

Passengers at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. Many domestic flights were cancelled on the first day after the resumption of domestic flights.— Photo baogiaothong.vn

HÀ NỘI — On the first day of resumed domestic air travel in Việt Nam, nearly 30 domestic flights were cancelled due to bad weather and restrictive quarantine regulations, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) said on Sunday.

Vietnam Airlines had to cancel a total of 11 flights. A flight from HCM City to Hà Nội was cancelled as passengers were required to isolate on arrival, though these arrangements had not yet been finalised. Two Vietjet Air flights on the Hà Nội-Đà Nẵng route had to be cancelled for the same reason.

Vietjet Air also cancelled 10 flights due to poor weather conditions and a lack of ticket sales, including the HCM City-Phú Yên route, HCM City-Gia Lai and Đà Nẵng-Cần Thơ routes.

Another four Vietnam Airlines flights, return services between HCM City-Thanh Hóa and HCM City-Nghệ An, could not operate due to storms. Flights between HCM City-Kiên Giang, HCM City-Cà Mau, and Thanh Hóa-Lâm Đồng were cancelled due to a lack of passengers.

Bamboo Airways has six flights that could not be conducted, including return services between HCM City to Thừa Thiên Huế, HCM City-Quảng Bình and Đà Nẵng to Đắk Lắk.

In order to resume regular commercial flights as planned, the CAAV has proposed the Ministry of Transport remove requirements from distanced seating in queues, provide concentrated isolation to reduce costs for passengers and create uniform regulations on conditions for passengers. — VNS