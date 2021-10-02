2.1m doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Việt Nam via COVAX, as Cambodia announces vaccine donation

A box containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine vials arriving in Việt Nam from COVAX. — Photo courtesy of the World Health Organisation in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — An additional 2,133,600 does of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Việt Nam via the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, according to UNICEF Việt Nam.

This brings the shipments from COVAX to Việt Nam so far to over 22.9 million doses, out of the initiative's 31 million doses commitment set to be delivered within this year.

In a related move, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also announced the donation of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam to aid the latter's COVID-19 response, according to the Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, will hand over the vaccines to the Government and people of Việt Nam on Friday at Bavet-Mộc Bài border gate.

To date, Việt Nam has received about 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has administered 76.2 million doses, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.

Hà Nội and HCM City, the two biggest economic centres of the country with the largest population, lead in terms of shots given at 9.7 million and 12.8 million, respectively, followed by COVID-19 hot spots in the southern region like Đồng Nai or Bình Dương provinces with 3.8 million shots administered each. — VNS