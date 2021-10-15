15th National Assembly to open second session on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — The second plenary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on Wednesday morning in Hà Nội.

The session will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held virtually and last for 11 days from Wednesday until October 30.

The second phase will be organised offline in Hà Nội from November 8 to 13.

Legislation will be an important content of the session.

The deputies will review and approve two draft bills and five draft resolutions including resolutions on specific mechanisms and policies of Hải Phòng City, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Nghệ An Province.

Five draft bills to be discussed will be Mobile Police Law, amended Law on Cinematography, amended Law on Insurance Business, amended Law on Emulation and Commendation, and a law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.

The NA will review reports on assessing the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate 2021, COVID-19 prevention and control work, and the Government's reports on anti-corruption, and crime prevention.

Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường said preparations for the second session of the 15th legislature had been basically completed.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường chairs a press conference on Tuesday before the opening ceremony of the 15th NA’s second session. — VNA/VNS Photo

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said the session must have working hours reduced but still ensure the quality of decisions on national development in 2022 and subsequent years, as well as ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

He requested fully making the most of time for discussions, continuing to improve the quality of collecting opinions and clearing up issues at the event.

NA officials and organs must continue listening to voters' aspirations via channels to actively offer consultancy to NA leaders and effectively implement the information work, he said.

The opening ceremony of the 15th NA's second session will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television, The Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam's National Assembly Television. — VNS