15th N.A.’s second session’s first week completes proposed program: Top legislator

He made the statement while chairing a meeting on works done in the first week of the session held in Hanoi on October 25.

The meeting agenda was arranged in a reasonable and scientific manner, making the most of time, regarding both group and online discussions, and ensuring the principles of democracy in the activities of the N.A., Hue said.

During the remaining time of the online session, the NA will discuss the economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025, the national planning for land use for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, among others. These are all important issues for the sustainable development of the country, ensuring the social security in the coming time, the top legislator noted.

The N.A. Chairman emphasized that it is necessary to further promote the good works and learn from the things that have not been done well in the first six days to better organize the session.

National policy and people’s livelihood issues discussed, considered and decided by the N.A. need to be fully, promptly, and comprehensively informed to voters and the people, he said, recommending related parliamentary agencies be more proactive in providing information to the press.

He also requested tightening the work of ensuring safety and epidemic prevention and control during the event.

