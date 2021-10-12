12th Vietnam – Singapore Defense Policy Dialogue takes place virtually

The dialogue took place in the context that the Vietnam – Singapore strategic partnership in various fields, including defense cooperation, is continuously developing.

At the event, General Chien thanked for and highly appreciated the support of the Singaporean Ministry of National Defense to military and defense activities and conferences held by Vietnam during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020. Those were the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Joint Declaration on Defense Cooperation against Disease Outbreaks, the Joint Declaration of the ASEAN Defense Ministers on Defense Cooperation for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN, and the Joint Declaration by the ADMM-Plus Defense Ministers on Strategic Security Vision of the ADMM-Plus.

For his part, Singaporean Permanent Secretary for Defense Chan Heng Kee highly appreciated and congratulated Vietnam on its fulfillment of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

At the dialogue, the two sides affirmed that despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral defense cooperation activities have been flexibly and effectively carried out in line with the inked agreements. In particular, the two countries have effectively maintained various mechanisms, including the joint working group in defense cooperation, defense policy dialogue, cooperation in training, and consultations, among others.

The two officials also exchanged views on regional and international situations and issues of global concern, including the East Sea (South China Sea) issue, and affirmed to exert efforts to promote the central role of ASEAN and promote dialogues and cooperation for regional and international peace and stability.

Regarding cooperation orientations in the coming time, the two officials agreed to continue carrying out cooperation contents with a focus on delegation exchanges, training, consultations and cooperation in training and among services and arms. They also agreed to support one another at ASEAN-hosted military and defense activities and back ASEAN’s stance on regional and international security issues.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese general asked the Singaporean side to provide medical supplies and medicines to support the Vietnamese Defense Ministry's COVID-19 prevention and control as well as help the ministry access to COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine production technologies.

Translated by Tran Hoai